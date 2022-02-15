Sports notes: McArthur sets record, wrestlers in championship, Wadkovsky on All-Star roster

McArthur sets UNC indoor shot put record
Daniel McArthur, a 2016 graduate of Mooresville High School, set a UNC school record in the indoor shot put with a throw of 68-1.
McArthur, team captain of the UNC Track & Field Team, goes into this season’s ACC championship ranked No.1 in the conference and No. 4 in the country.
McArthur has already graduated from UNC with a double major and is competing as a graduate student in his final season for the Tar Heels.
Iredell produces 7 regional champion wrestlers, qualifies more than a dozen for state tournament
Iredell County had several wrestlers qualify for the upcoming state tournament this past weekend.
The state tournament will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum. Action begins at 3 p.m. Thursday with first-round matches for wrestlers in 3A.
Championship matches will be Saturday evening.
A list of Iredell qualifiers by school along with their weight class and regional finish:
North Iredell — 3A
Bray Trivette (138 pounds, 1st), Eddie Flores (220, 4th)
Statesville — 3A
Parker Galliher (126 pounds, 1st), Steven Hamby (heavyweight, 4th)
Lake Norman — 4A
Noah Murray (120 pounds, 3rd), Eli Murray (132, 1st), JT Richards (138, 1st), Paddy Iacoves (145, 4th), Brody Neal (152, 4th), Sakarri Morrison (220, 1st) and Carson Floyd (heavyweight, 1st);
Mooresville — 4A
Samson Sokolski (138 pounds, 2nd), Greg Merriman (145, 2nd), Davis Freeze (152, 1st), Brady Raab (170, 3rd), Ray Watson (heavyweight, 4th)
South Iredell — 4A
Mike Rank (195 pounds, 4th)
Aly Wadkovsky named to Carolinas Classic All-Star roster
Lake Norman’s Aly Wadkovsky is on the roster for the 2022 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, the non-profit arm of House of Raeford Farms.
On March 26, the top high school boys and girls from North and South Carolina will face off during the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington.
“After a two-year hiatus because of public health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, we are honored to have the best high school basketball student-athletes from our states come to Wilmington and compete at a high level in their respective games,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations, respectively. “Due to precautions in place by local elementary schools and the hospital, two of our past outreach locations, we found it necessary to limit our student-athlete activities this year. Although there will not be as much of a hands-on approach, we will expose these young men and women to extraordinary individuals who will illustrate what it means to step out of our own little world, and share ourselves with those in need.”
As the host site for a third year in the Carolina Classic’s 25-year history of all-star selections, Wilmington’s basketball tradition includes former NBA stars Michael Jordan, Sam Jones, and Kenny Gattison; Meadowlark Lemon of the Harlem Globetrotters; and University of Kentucky legendary coach John Calipari among others. The classic also serves as an excellent springboard for House of Raeford Farms FLOCK in their mission to encourage young people to become productive and positive members of society through active community involvement.
Tickets to the games are now available for purchase online and are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. Proceeds from the event will benefit Camp Corral, a nonprofit organization providing summer camp experiences across the nation for children of wounded, injured, ill, and fallen service members.