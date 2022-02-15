Sports notes: McArthur sets record, wrestlers in championship, Wadkovsky on All-Star roster

“After a two-year hiatus because of public health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, we are honored to have the best high school basketball student-athletes from our states come to Wilmington and compete at a high level in their respective games,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations, respectively. “Due to precautions in place by local elementary schools and the hospital, two of our past outreach locations, we found it necessary to limit our student-athlete activities this year. Although there will not be as much of a hands-on approach, we will expose these young men and women to extraordinary individuals who will illustrate what it means to step out of our own little world, and share ourselves with those in need.”