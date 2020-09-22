Sports to help heal wounds

Sports have come to the rescue once again.
Hallelujah one more time.
The head coach of the travel-type tournament team attending the required and socially-distanced – which is now a part of the new normal – traditional pre-game home plate meeting showed much disinterest in what was being discussed. Facial masks were being worn. Handshakes were replaced by fist bumps and/or air-waves of elbows. Those phases of precautions were in place, so his possible fear of contact was eliminated.
When finally giving an explanation, he merely revealed that he was just happy – primarily on the part of the players on his girl’s fastpitch softball team but also for himself and all the followers as well – to be back out on the field in a competitive atmosphere. In short, he could care less about the ground rules. Simply put, he was ready to play.
The feeling was mutual for all parties involved.
The biggest question during these days of uncertainty caused, of course, by the ongoing concern – will it actually ever end? – over the spread of COVID-19 is just exactly why some of the travel-team organizations and even some surrounding recreational-level programs are able to resume schedules at all. That presence takes place at a time when most other organized athletics in particular in the school-related circles continue to be placed in a holding pattern.
Any suggestions?
We have a few.
In the travel-team tournament world, different parameters are in place. Team members traditionally travel to sites of games with immediate family members in tow instead of in-transit as a complete unit on an activity bus. Also, close contact with teammates usually takes place in the shape of cell phone calls and/or texts other than in more traditional face-to-face communication.
Team members arrive at locations already fully attired. There are no gatherings taking place in enclosed locker rooms that could increase the chance of aiding the spread of the coronavirus. Also, once games are complete, players gather their belongings on an individual basis instead of recouping them from a group collection. Again, personal contact is avoided as much as possible.
Equipment also becomes a personal matter. With the exception of the ball being used in the games of softball and baseball that are among the sports that are accounting for the bulk of the ongoing activity, all other items are of a personal nature. Players protect their gloves, hats, shoes and other uniform-related material. As any parent of a player attest, high-priced bats are carefully stored in the monogrammed personal equipment bags.
The only real concern is place is centered on the balls being used. They are the lone item that is continually shared by all, from the players to the coaches to the officials to the attending fans that help retrieve and return all fouls balls that leave the respective playing fields. That remains the only area of major cause for alarm.
The fields are being used as live-action testing laboratories. If all continues to go well, the start of the school-related action that is on track to formally begin in just over a month’s time will continue to be held as scheduled.
By then, all will be siding with that coach when being in full agreement that the actual playing of the games will be a cure for our ills.
