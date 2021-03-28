Spreading Easter cheer

Members of the Mooresville chapter of Las Amigas Inc. recently visited Accordius Health at Mooresville, 752 E. Center Ave., and provided Easter door hangers and other decorative items for the residents. Members making the visit along with several Accordius staff members are pictured as follows, front row, from left, members Mildred Ware, Sadie Thompson and Elaine Flowe; Accordius receptionist Bree Mayes; and member Phyllis Alexander; and back row, from left, member Rosie Bailey; Accordius employee Chris Leazer and members Betty Miller and Mildred Phifer. It was noted that the Las Amigas members “just wanted to add a little cheer.”