Spreading Easter love with others
Spreading Easter love with others

4-11 Easter

Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church’s Mission and Outreach Ministry gathered a group of church volunteers to spread Easter love to residents of Cadence Living Mooresville. Ministry Director Whitney Cassell led the gathering, which included church members of all ages, plus one furry volunteer. All brought handmade signs proclaiming the love and joy of redemption. Everyone stayed outdoors and masked to maintain safety precautions. Despite the masks, there were smiles all around.

 Julie Higgie, courtesy photo

