alert top story Spring EggVenture fun Apr 13, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Presley shows off one of her Easter eggs. Karen Kistler photos, Mooresville Tribune Liam finds him a green egg at the Spring EggVenture Piper tries building something with the blocks that were out on the field. Noah celebrates his victory at the cornhole game. Ellie spies an egg to place in her pretty Easter bag. Luke and Kash show several of the many eggs they gathered during the day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Children of all ages had fun finding and gathering eggs as well as building and playing the games such as cornhole that were available at the April 9 event at Mazeppa Park. Pictured are several additional photos of the day. 0 Comments Tags Fun Egg Building Photo Game Mazeppa Park Event Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Iredell sheriff: Two dozen arrested following undercover investigations Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said 24 people have been arrested on numerous drug charges in undercover investigations. Mooresville man charged with multiple drug offenses A Mooresville man, out on bond for cocaine and other charges, was arrested again Friday for selling fentanyl pills, the Mooresville Police Dep… Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden to open in Winston-Salem The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, which has a location in Mooresville, will be opening a restaurant in Winston-Salem. Iredell County Health Department lab passes inspection at Mooresville location Iredell County Health Department provides low-cost walk-in lab services to Iredell County residents (18 years of age or older). The certified … Iredell County real estate transactions: March 27-31 The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 27-31. For more information regarding specific plots … Iredell County restaurant inspections: March 27-April 2 North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 27-April 2. Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 10-16 The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. … New partnership brings Increased nonprofit services to Iredell “As someone burdened by medical conditions, accessing healthy food can be really difficult,” says Maryanne N. of Mooresville. Maryanne was a r… Stakeholders sign over contributions, right-of-way for East/West Connector Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922 The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of… Watch Now: Related Video Ukrainian WWII survivor and grandma survives Russian invasion with her chickens Iraq: Horse riding regains popularity after years of conflict AP Iraq: Horse riding regains popularity after years of conflict Baby sloth discovered during feeding time at UK zoo AP Baby sloth discovered during feeding time at UK zoo Pastor: Suspect in NY subway attack was 'cordial' AP Pastor: Suspect in NY subway attack was 'cordial'