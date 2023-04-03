Mooresville Arts 45th annual SpringFest Judged Show and Competition is underway with a total of 146 entries on display for all to see in the Mooresville Arts Gallery through May 18.

Fifty-nine artists entered the show this year, coming from Mooresville, Cornelius, Davidson, Charlotte and beyond, showcasing their talent and creativity in this exhibit, which is one of Mooresville Arts’ most popular and longstanding shows. Artwork ranges from paintings, drawings, mixed media, pottery, glass, wood and more. Artwork is for sale, with the sales directly benefitting local artists and Mooresville Arts, a nonprofit art gallery.

Jessica DeHart, gallery chairperson, expressed thanks to Anne Harkness, this year’s judge, “for lending her time, artist eye and expertise in viewing the exhibit and selecting the show’s top honors.”

An artists’ reception will be held April 14 from 6-8 p.m. with awards being announced at approximately 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the event. Award winners will be listed on the Mooresville Arts website following the reception.

In speaking of the show Harkness said “there was a great variety in subject matter, approach, medium and skill level. In this show, there are artists who used pencil, mixed media, wood, collage, mosaic, pen and ink, paint and more. The subject matter ranged from non-representational to representational to contemporary abstract.”

Harkness noted there were 59 artists that entered the show, and she said, “to everyone in the show — please count it as a win, because your work is on exhibit for six weeks in this lovely gallery and how cool is that!

“As usual, there were more pieces that I liked than were prizes. But think about it, maybe you’re like me, whenever I go to enjoy viewing an exhibit, I appreciate each piece regardless of what the judge may or may not have liked. So please celebrate that you are being shown in this exhibit.”

She concluded by extending her thanks to each for “making the effort to enter, to attend the reception and to see the show.”

DeHart also gave her thanks to this year’s show sponsors: Lake Norman Realty, Inc., Iredell Arts Council, North Carolina Arts Council, and Four Corners Framing & Gallery.

Gallery hours to view the display and other art exhibits are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.