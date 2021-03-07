St. Andrews is not just a college but a spirit

All upper classmen in the kingdom of St. Andrews were knights and ladies in the scheme of things while our new class were all considered serfs in this kingdom. After all, our school mascot was the knight so what would someone expect?

As freshmen we had to endure an inquisition held by upper classmen. The student center was where a classmate sat on a block of ice during the inquisition held by the sophomores. Another girl had to sit on some eggs to try to hatch them. The inquisition tried each serf (freshman) for crimes against the sophomores.

Behind the “stude” (student center) was where my suite mates and I tossed my old roommate Greg Meissner into the lake on his birthday. Over on Chapel Island was where the freshman class threw me into the lake after our own sophomore inquisition. Over a little bit was where the annual boat races were held in the spring. I still remember the crew from Winston Salem dorm that set up a girl as coxswain in their boat and demolished the competition. Everyone else zigzagged while their boat went straight as an arrow to a buoy and back to the finish line. Across the way was where a classmate lost his term paper to the wind and it blew into the lake. He was last seen wading in for his papers. This was a real paper chase.