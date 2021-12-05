St. Patrick's Episcopal to host Christmas concert

Musically Yours, a local string quartet featuring Jayne Sprinkle, Randall Sprinkle, Brandi Nolish and Denys Daigle, will be performing at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church for a Christmas concert. They will be joined by vocalist Megan Mayhoff and guitarist Brad Bailey. The concert is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at the church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. The program will feature a mixture of traditional and contemporary Christmas music. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $15 for single, $25 per couple and $10 for students.