The Knights of Columbus St. Therese Council No. 7406 continued its support of the Community Pregnancy Center of Lake Norman with a series of donations recently.

Grand Knight Frank Sturm presented several checks to Jean Mims, the pregnancy care center’s executive director, and said that between St. Therese Council No. 7406’s local efforts and support from state and national levels of the organization, more $5,300 has been donated over the last year.

“They’ve been a long-time supporter with their services and supporting the pregnancy center,” Mims said. “Today we’re receiving a check from them and are grateful.”

Mims said the first $250 donation to the pregnancy center came from the Knights of Columbus.

The Community Pregnancy Center of Lake Norman offers support for expectant mothers and new moms with its programs. Like many faith-based pregnancy counseling services, it encourages women to continue their pregnancy and face the challenges of raising a child. Along with support groups with other pregnant and new mothers and counseling, the organization said it aims to give them support throughout the pregnancy and first year.

“We want to make that community and the resources available so she’s more apt to choose life and feel loved and supported and empowered that she can do it,” Development Coordinator Dawn Makowenskyj said.

That’s one of the reasons the St. Therese Council No. 7406 continues to support the organization.

“The three main tenets of the Knights of Columbus are charity, fraternity, and unity. That’s what we’re all about.” Sturm said. “Charity is the number one of our three principles, so we help those within our church, but with the community as well. We hope to help women who are considering abortion to avoid that and turn to life.”