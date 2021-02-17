St. Therese pastor, congregation observe Ash Wednesday differently but with same reverence

Ash Wednesday Mass was celebrated at St. Therese Catholic Church on Brawley School Road on Feb. 17 and just as many events and services have had to change because of COVID-19, this year’s Ash Wednesday Mass looked a little different as well.

This service, which as Father Mark S. Lawlor, who has served as pastor of the church for three and a half years noted, “is the beginning of the season of Lent, which is our preparation for the celebration of Easter and so Ash Wednesday has become throughout the church a very popular time to attend to begin, in a sense, a Lenten journey or Lenten retreat.”

Prior to the pandemic, said Lawlor, the manner in which the Ash Wednesday Mass was conducted was “there was usually the imposition of the ashes on the forehead in the sign of a cross.” He said that he has been a priest for 25 years, this is the typical way the service is held and, as he noted, going back longer than his 25 years.

However, COVID-19 has changed this throughout the church as Lawlor said “we are doing a non-touch imposition of ashes. We will be sprinkling the ashes on someone’s head. There won’t be any touch. The other thing too is we will just do the prayer at the beginning instead of for each individual person.”