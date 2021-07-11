 Skip to main content
St. Therese to host ‘God-First’ Summer Celebration
St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will be hosting their “God First” summer celebration July 31 from 6-9 p.m. in the parking lot behind the church and Parish Life Center.

The public is invited to listen to music, as there will be a Christian band performing, and enjoy the offerings of ice cream vendors as well as food and beer trucks. There will also be multiple free games and activities for all ages including corn hole, mosaic tile decorating, face painting, chalk drawings and more.

In an email from the church, it noted that the purpose of this celebration “is to thank our parishioners for all they contribute to St. Therese and to share the hospitality our parish extends to the community. Come eat, relax, enjoy each other’s company and experience some of the family-oriented ministries the St. Therese community has to offer.”

For additional information, visit the church website at sainttherese.net/events/god-first-summer-celebration.

