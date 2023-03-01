A 50-yead-old Stanley man died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 near the 32 mile marker.

Gary Wayne Hammond died at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Casey, in a news release, said that around 1 p.m. a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Hammond, failed to reduce speed and struck a 2023 International tractor-trailer. After the initial crash, the Silverado spun out of control to the right and hit a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer.

All three vehicles were traveling south.

The driver of the Volvo, Jerry Goode Jr., 55, of Westfield and Montez Selph, 27, of Greenwood, Mississippi, were not injured, Casey said.

The three drivers were wearing seatbelts and the initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor.