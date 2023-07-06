Mooresville celebrated the nation's birthday and its own 150th birthday on Tuesday with the first Stars and Stripes on Main Parade.

The parade, which drew a large crowd into downtown for the Fourth of July celebration, is one of the signature events for the town's 150th birthday.

Three other signature events are planned this year. On Sept. 16, the Bands, Brews & BBQ Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at Liberty Park.

Downtown Mooresville be be the site of the Mooresville Motorsports Celebration on Oct. 3 from 4-9 p.m.

And a Classic Christmas in Mooresville will be from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 8 in downtown.