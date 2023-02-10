An upscale waterfront community was cited for more than a half-dozen violations by state environmental officials Wednesday and now faces multiple fines for discharging unacceptable levels of bacteria and chemicals into Lake Norman.

Ongoing equipment issues at a sewage-treatment plant serving Lake Norman Woods in Catawba County led to higher-than-permitted concentrations of fecal coliform – bacteria from human and animal waste – nitrogen and ammonia reaching the lake, said Josh Kastrinsky, a spokesman with the N.C. Department of Environmental Control.

The Lake Norman Woods Property Owners Association “has been in touch with (the N.C. Division of Water Quality) about its compliance issues,” Kastrinsky said in an email. “This facility has had a significant leak in its aeration system beginning last year, which requires a full replacement. A temporary aeration system that was installed has had operational limitations, and age of equipment is a factor in these events.”

An aeration system uses oxygen to help bacteria stabilize and treat wastewater.

Fecal coliform levels exceeded state limits by more than 500% on Nov. 1, according to an NCDEQ notification sent to Lake Norman Woods Wednesday.

Concentrations of nitrogen and ammonia were 265% above acceptable limits Nov. 30.

They were among seven violations identified in November, resulting in fines totaling nearly $2,500.