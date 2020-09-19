State reports 1,229 coronavirus case since Friday report

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 192,248 cases Saturday, an increase of 1,229 since Friday.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 882. The total number of completed tests is 2,771,020.
There have been 3,235 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
Iredell County, which does not provide updates on weekends, reported 2,908 cases and 35 deaths as of Friday.
In Iredell, 14 are currently hospitalized, and 2,592 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 267 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,111 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,195 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 602.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 27,431 cases with 339 deaths, Rowan has 3,155 cases with 87 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,739 cases with 61 deaths, Catawba has 2,958 cases with 51 deaths, Wilkes has 1,152 cases with 32 deaths and Yadkin has 707 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,437 cases and 14 deaths, Davie has 527 with six deaths and Alexander has 483 cases with five deaths.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.