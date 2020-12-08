State reports daily increase of 4,670 cases since Monday

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,524 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,472, 28117 with 1,391, and 28115 with 1,180.

The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,555 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,570 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,279.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 47,986 cases with 476 deaths, Rowan has 6,458 cases with 137 deaths, Cabarrus has 7,945 cases with 110 deaths, Catawba has 7,911 cases with 102 deaths, Wilkes has 2,986 cases with 56 deaths and Yadkin has 1,756 cases with 18 deaths.

Lincoln County has 3,939 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,442 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,886 cases with 18 deaths.

On Nov. 23, the NCDHHS also introduced a new “COVID-19 County Alert System” that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection. The map was updated Monday with Iredell still being listed as an orange county, denoting substantial community spread. However, five of the counties that border Iredell (Catawba, Davie, Yadkin, Wilkes, and Alexander) were given the designation of red, which means that critical community spread is happening.