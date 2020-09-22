State reports increase of 1,168 coronavirus cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,168 coronavirus cases Tuesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon 195,549 cases were reported. On Monday, the NCDHHS reported 800 new cases since Sunday, one of the lowest increases in daily cases in weeks.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 905. The total number of completed tests is 2,824,929.
There have been 3,268 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
Iredell County reported an increase of 48 cases since Friday’s update. The number of cases in Iredell is 2,956 as of Monday. Tuesday’s cases were not available in time for the Wednesday edition of the Tribune.
In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 2,612 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 292 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,134 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,211 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 611.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 27,687 cases with 342 deaths, Rowan has 3,213 cases with 88 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,811 cases with 62 deaths, Catawba has 3,006 cases with 52 deaths, Wilkes has 1,172 cases with 32 deaths and Yadkin has 713 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,500 cases and 14 deaths, Davie has 534 with six deaths and Alexander has 491 cases with six deaths.
