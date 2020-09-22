State reports increase of 1,168 coronavirus cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,168 coronavirus cases Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon 195,549 cases were reported. On Monday, the NCDHHS reported 800 new cases since Sunday, one of the lowest increases in daily cases in weeks.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 905. The total number of completed tests is 2,824,929.

There have been 3,268 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Iredell County reported an increase of 48 cases since Friday’s update. The number of cases in Iredell is 2,956 as of Monday. Tuesday’s cases were not available in time for the Wednesday edition of the Tribune.

In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 2,612 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 292 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.