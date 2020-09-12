State reports increase of 1,472 coronavirus cases since Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 20 since Thursday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 2,786 COVID-19 cases.

The county does not provide updates on weekends.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 183,740 cases as of Saturday afternoon, an increase of 1,472 since Friday’s update.

There have been 3,047 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 870. The total number of completed tests is 2,581,132.

As of Friday in Iredell, 21 are currently hospitalized, and 2,429 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 303 are isolated at home.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 26,781 cases with 331 deaths, Rowan has 3,020 cases with 79 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,565 cases with 57 deaths, Catawba has 2,804 cases with 48 deaths, Wilkes has 1,102 cases with 28 deaths and Yadkin has 681cases with seven deaths.

Lincoln County has 1,334 cases and 13 deaths, Davie has 515 with six deaths and Alexander has 471 cases with three deaths.