State reports more than 6K new COVID-19 cases Saturday

On Tuesday, the NCDHHS updated their COVID-19 County Alert System map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange and red) based on their current rate of infection.

With the update, Iredell has moved into the red designation for the first time, meaning that community spread has been deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals has still been determined to be in the orange level.

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,648 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,591, 28117 with 1,518, and 28115 with 1,322.

The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,868 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,840 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,419.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 50,535 cases with 483 deaths, Rowan has 6,928 cases with 149 deaths, Cabarrus has 8,547 cases with 112 deaths, Catawba has 8,602 cases with 105 deaths, Wilkes has 3,149 cases with 58 deaths and Yadkin has 1,912 cases with 21 deaths.

Lincoln County has 4,190 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,563 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,009 cases with 19 deaths.