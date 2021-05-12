State senate approves bill raising legal age of marriage

North Carolina is tied with only Alaska for having the lowest marriage age in the country at 14. This legislation would eliminate the ability for 14- and 15-year-olds to be married with no exceptions. “I’m thrilled we were able to find compromise on such a painful topic. As the mother of two teenage girls, this issue hits close to home for me. It’s been quite a contentious road to get to where we are right now, but the passage of this legislation is proof that the legislative process works if you let it. I’m thankful to all of those involved including Sens. Britt, Foushee, Berger, Rabon, and my fellow legislators who voted in favor of this legislation,” said Sawyer