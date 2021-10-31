State treasurer encourages North Carolinians to check unclaimed cash listings

As much as we greatly enjoy it, it’s somewhat of a guilty pleasure because we don’t want to have that money in our possession to distribute.

We are dedicated to making sure your money doesn’t stay in the government’s hands forever, and want to send out as much of this money as we can, as quickly as we can, to its rightful owners.

That’s why we need your help. Even if you don’t think you are owed money, there’s no harm in checking.

We have more properties in our possession than there are people in North Carolina, so your odds of having money just waiting to be claimed are much higher than playing the lottery.

Please visit NCCash.com, DST’s official website for unclaimed property. On that site, you can safely search for your name, as well as the names of your friends, family, neighbors, colleagues, church or charitable group to see if you or anyone you know are owed money by the state.

Anyone with unclaimed property can file a claim for free at NCCash.com.

If you would prefer to call instead, our unclaimed property hotline is available at 866-NC-CASH1-866- 622-2741.