State workers deserve a shout out on employee appreciation day and every day

Sept. 30, 2020 is State Employee Appreciation Day. It is not something I have ever really celebrated before, but this year, the fantastic 2020, I thought that the state employees that I work with deserve a shout out. At the very least.
Since March, the world as everyone knew it has been turned upside down. And the court system did not escape those crazy changes. We went from having multiple sessions of court every day to having court only for necessary hearings. At what seemed like a moment’s notice, my staff, as well as judges and the clerk’s office staff, had to change the way they had done business for years. And they made it work.
In my office, I limited the number of staff in the office every day to the very bare minimum. Assistant district attorneys (ADAs) and legal assistants took turns manning the office, which, as of around March 18, was closed to the public. My staff even took on the job of sanitizing the office in the mornings and in the evenings.
When not in the office, the ADAs worked from home. We all learned that with our state laptops, we had access at our homes to the networks which would allow us to work on cases and prepare for court. We learned how to have meetings by WebEx, Go to Meeting and Zoom. I had a staff meeting with my District Court ADAs by conference call. We even learned to conduct some court hearings by video.
Because there was not much going on in courtrooms across the state, the Conference of District Attorneys provided continuing education on various topics to prosecutors four days a week. We all came to look forward to those 3 o’clock Webinars.
When the courts opened back up somewhat in June, we had many meetings (by WebEx of course) to determine the best and safest way to return to business. This included scheduling defense attorneys for time slots, putting victims and witnesses on telephone standby and limiting the number of people in the courtroom at one time. We moved grand jury proceedings into the courtroom so that the grand jurors could socially distance. We moved traffic court to Mooresville for more space, and we started looking for alternate places to hold jury trials once they resume.
I guess what is the most amazing to me is the resourcefulness and the resilience that I have seen in my fellow State employees. They took an impossible situation and made the best of it. They made sure that justice did not suffer because of COVID. And, in some cases, they did all this while trying to provide childcare and teach their children from home.
So, I want to say thank you. Thank you to my staff, to the judges, to those in the clerk’s office and to all of the other state employees who have gone above and beyond to continue to seek justice. It is an indeed an honor to serve with you.
Sarah Kirkman is the district attorney of Iredell and Alexander counties.
