State workers deserve a shout out on employee appreciation day and every day

Sept. 30, 2020 is State Employee Appreciation Day. It is not something I have ever really celebrated before, but this year, the fantastic 2020, I thought that the state employees that I work with deserve a shout out. At the very least.

Since March, the world as everyone knew it has been turned upside down. And the court system did not escape those crazy changes. We went from having multiple sessions of court every day to having court only for necessary hearings. At what seemed like a moment’s notice, my staff, as well as judges and the clerk’s office staff, had to change the way they had done business for years. And they made it work.

In my office, I limited the number of staff in the office every day to the very bare minimum. Assistant district attorneys (ADAs) and legal assistants took turns manning the office, which, as of around March 18, was closed to the public. My staff even took on the job of sanitizing the office in the mornings and in the evenings.

When not in the office, the ADAs worked from home. We all learned that with our state laptops, we had access at our homes to the networks which would allow us to work on cases and prepare for court. We learned how to have meetings by WebEx, Go to Meeting and Zoom. I had a staff meeting with my District Court ADAs by conference call. We even learned to conduct some court hearings by video.