Statesville DAV chapter presents Golden Corral with flag to show appreciation

For 30 days in November, members of the Statesville Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans were given the opportunity to set up a table in the Golden Corral in Mooresville to collect donations. The members of the 68th chapter of the DAV worked the donation table in four-hour shifts for the entire month and ultimately received more than $3,300 in donations.

“Because of COVID, and because of the generosity of the owner here, we were allowed to be here all month,” Ken Marsh, commander of DAV Chapter 68, said. “It was phenomenal that Golden Corral let us take up table space for 30 days when they were already limited.”

Members of the DAV met at the Golden Corral in Mooresville on Wednesday morning to present a wooden American flag made by local woodworker Chris Vidal.

“We wanted to give this to the staff here to show our appreciation,” Marsh said. “Because the money we raised here is critical.”

The proceeds from the fundraising event back in November were given by the DAV to the Iredell County Veterans Council so that it could be properly distributed to veterans in need of financial assistance.

Marsh, who is also chairman of the Iredell Veterans Council, stated that 100% of the donations will stay in the area to help local veterans.