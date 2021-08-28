Statesville improves to 2-0 with win over South Iredell

STATESVILLE — It was the Zamari Stevenson show Friday night in Greyhound Hollow.
The Wake Forest commit, scored a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown and added an interception for Statesville (2-0) in a 27-14 win over South Iredell (1-1) Friday night.
“It was awesome,” Statesville head coach Randall Gusler said of Stevenson’s night. “He’s a baller, he comes to play on Friday night.”
Stevenson opened the scoring on Statesville’s first play of the game. The senior took his first snap at quarterback and ran 70 yards to the end zone to give the Greyhounds an early 7-0 lead. The senior said he told the coaches to feed him early.
“All week and all day in school I told Coach Moore that I wanted the ball on the first play of the game,” Stevenson said. “I went to Troutman Middle, so when I walked out the door, I said I would never lose to South, so I had to use my senior year to go out with a bang.”
Statesville wouldn’t look back as its defense imposed their will on South Iredell’s offense.
On South Iredell’s next possession, the Greyhounds’ Quantay Brown returned an errant pass for touchdown to give Statesville a 14-0 lead just halfway through the second quarter.
“Things went right in the first half, and we played really well,” Gusler said. “Second half, it got a little chirpy, but it was just kind of a crazy second half there.”
Stevenson’s second touchdown of the game, a 14-yard pass to Justin Davidson gave Statesville a commanding 21-0 lead going into the second half.
“I just like to show people that I can do everything and to show people that I’m for my team,” Stevenson said. “Whatever it takes for my team to win, I’m going to do it.”
The second half featured more than eight dead ball penalties, three of which led to South Iredell’s first touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
After Brice Warren’s 12-yard run put the Vikings on the board with just over 5 minutes left, Michael Eichhorn cut Statesville’s lead to 13 with a pick six of his own.
But the Greyhounds were able to hang on, recovering the ensuing onside kick and forcing a South Iredell 3-and-out before running the clock out to give Statesville its second win of the young season.
Next, Statesville hosts Lake Norman while South Iredell hosts West Iredell. The Greyhounds will look to start the season 3-0. Gusler said the next steps are to begin preparing to face Lake Norman.
“We just got to get together and watch film, study them,” Gusler said. “We haven’t played them since 2019, so we’ve got to see what they are doing and then we will have to put everything together game plan wise and get ready for next week.”