Statesville man charged with shooting into Mooresville home

A Statesville man was charged after shots were fired Sunday afternoon into a residence in Mooresville.

Carlos Jose Ortiz Jr., 20, was charged with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor discharging a firearm inside the city limits. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

Around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Mooresville police officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the area of Boger Street.

While on their way, officers received information that an occupied residence on Boger Street had been repeatedly struck by rounds and that a man was seen running from the scene carrying a firearm, police said in a news release.

Officers began searching for the suspect, and a person matching the description officers were given was found, police said. Officers obtained a search warrant for a residence associated with the suspect, resulting in the seizure of the firearm used in the shooting, two other guns and narcotics, police said.

Officers are continuing to exam evidence seized at the scene.

The information received from residents aided officers in quickly locating the suspect, police said. The police department thanked those who provided assistance in this case and for the continued support of members of the community.