Statesville man killed in Thursday crash on Garner Bagnal Boulevard
Statesville man killed in Thursday crash on Garner Bagnal Boulevard

A Statesville man was one of two people killed in this crash Thursday afternoon.

 Taylor Jedrzejek/Record & Landmark

A 62-year-old Statesville man has been identified as one of the two people killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon on Garner Bagnal Boulevard near Newton Drive.

Michael Henry Watkins was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. He was traveling north on Garner Bagnal Boulevard and attempted to turn left and struck a tractor-trailer heading south on Garner Bagnal Boulevard, the Statesville Police Department reported in a news release.

The passenger in the Jeep has not been identified nor next-of-kin notified, police said in the release.

The semi was operated by Latoyia Spears, 37, of Salisbury. She was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the accident. 

The crash closed a portion of Garner Bagnal Boulevard for several hours.

  Updated

Two people were killed in this crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Newton Drive and Garner Bagnal Boulevard.

