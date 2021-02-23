Statesville's Addie James deserves to be remembered

Several major documentaries have been produced featuring Ben Long’s frescos, while Mary Dalton, a professor at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, created a film called “Addie James — Art Unbound” in 2005.

Ben Long continues to work, dividing his time between Europe and the United States. He is a living master of the classical tradition and one of the greatest draftsmen of the 20th Century. Addie, of course, is 10 years gone, but her simple art lives on in the hearts of many.

The Statesville Civic Center features “Images at the Crossroads,” a major fresco by Ben Long.

To answer the original question, I would love to see Addie remembered with an Addie James Room, perhaps a children’s reading space in a public building — library, civic center, historical society? It would include displays of her three-dimensional objects and a wall of her art. I would happily donate art, as well as Addie archival materials for posterity. I suspect that many Statesville citizens, who own hundreds of her pieces, would also contribute. Hopefully the room would also be used to give children art lessons and to screen her documentary. Children were everything to Addie.

Obviously, Addie’s and Ben’s painting styles are at opposite ends of the artistic spectrum, yet both have the power to move to tears. It is my profound hope that Statesville and the wider world will remember both artists with equal reverence.

Kate Merrill is a longtime gallery owner and published novelist who lives in Mooresville. She is the author of "Miss Addie’s Gift: Portrait of an American Folk Artist." The book is available in paperback from Amazon and other online bookstores.