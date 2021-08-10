Statesville's Jaxson Tucker savoring rodeo lifestyle

CHEYENNE, Wyoming – Kansas. Idaho. Wyoming, Oregon. Oklahoma. New Mexico. Texas. Other assorted places in the western United States and Canada.
The roads between these states are where Jaxson Tucker envisioned his path leading. Today, the 19-year old Statesville product finds himself roaming the interstates and backroads of the west.
“You can’t beat this lifestyle. Everybody needs to try it one time in their life, even if they don’t think they’re good enough to try and make the finals. I think it’s worth it and a great thing to do,” Tucker said following his first-ever team roping run at the historic 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days. “I sure love it and I’m going to do whatever it takes to make the National Finals Rodeo.”
Tucker developed that passion for rodeo at a young age. His father, Jason, spent years on the circuit as a team roper, often hauling the family along for the experience. Luke Brown, a South Carolina native and 13-time qualifier to the National Finals Rodeo, is “like a second dad” to Tucker. His cousins, North Carolina cowboys Cory Kidd V and Clay Futrell, have competed at Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association events for the last several years.
To say he’s learned from some of the country’s best team ropers might undersell his experience. But it was an amateur event that launched him into a new level.
Back in December 2019, Tucker and Mason Saunders signed up for a competition at Rancho Rio in Wickensburg, Arizona. The pair caught four steers to win more than $26,000. A few months later, it was discovered that Mason Saunders was the alias used by Major League Baseball pitcher and fellow North Carolina native Madison Bumgarner.
“He’s just been a buddy of mine forever,” Tucker said, noting the pair have practiced roping together off-and-on for years. “He’s a great guy. Any time I don’t have anything going on, I try to get somewhere to watch him play. We all do. We’re all buddies with him and he heels really, really, really good.”
Following that big win, COVID briefly slowed down Tucker’s start to being a professional. With so many events canceled last year, he found himself with few places to rope.
The 2020-21 season has been an opportunity to finally give his dream a real go. So far this season, he’s partnered with several heelers to win about $3,700 in prize money. Recently, Tucker might have found a match that could help him get to where he wants to be.
Stephenville, Texas cowboy Marty Yates has qualified seven times for the NFR as a tie-down roper. He’s often called on to fill in as a heeler when a team-roping header doesn’t have a partner available at a rodeo he’s attending. Since moving to Texas, Tucker and Yates developed a friendship, to the point where for the rest of the season they plan to rope together.
“It’s cool for me to go with a kid like that that’s hungry and wants to go to every one of them and wants to win and wants to go to NFR and all those things. It’s kind of cool for me and really gives me some more fire,” Yates said after winning the Frontier Days buckle in tie-down roping for the second time. “I don’t know how much I can show him, really. I’ve never entered the team roping quite as much as everybody else, but I’m learning how to enter and do all that. I guess you could say me and him are kind of learning together a little bit.”
Over the July 4 weekend, Tucker picked up a pair of checks for top 10 finishes at the Cody (Wyoming) Stampede and the Mandan (North Dakota) Rodeo Days. The goings have been a little tough since, but Tucker isn’t concerned.
What started at the Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo in Odessa, Texas back in January will keep going until late November. Tucker has a lot of miles to cover between now and then. He’ll throw a lot of ropes and, with a little luck, win a few dollars along the way.
One thing is for sure – he plans to enjoy every minute of it.
“I try not to overthink it. These rodeos are awesome. You always hear about them growing up and you’re like, ‘Man, I dream of roping there one day.’ But I try not to overthink it,” Tucker said. “You’ve got to do good at some point. You can’t make it a big deal.”