Statesville's St. John's Lutheran serves as hub for NALC disaster relief

The tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky on Dec. 10 came unexpectedly, leaving many unprepared for the storm itself and the devastation that followed.

But in Statesville and other areas, the North American Lutheran Church was ready which much-needed supplies. However, with the disaster happening so close to Christmas, they knew they needed to do more than send blankets, health kits and the usual essentials they prepare for.

And that they did.

“I was overwhelmed, and I’ve been doing this for 24 years,” said Mary Bates, the NALC Disaster Response coordinator.

More than $30,000 for toys were collected, according to Bates. She said at first they hoped to gather around $10,000 to serve around 500 children. Now they are able to serve closer to 2,000. Along with that, health kits, blankets, Bibles and other supplies were delivered before Christmas for families and individuals.

“All of these churches provided these toys on two days’ notice, which meant they went out and did a whole lot of shopping. It was so much fun to see the look on the children’s faces when they received them,” Bates said.