Statesville's St. John's Lutheran serves as hub for NALC disaster relief

The tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky on Dec. 10 came unexpectedly, leaving many unprepared for the storm itself and the devastation that followed.
But in Statesville and other areas, the North American Lutheran Church was ready which much-needed supplies. However, with the disaster happening so close to Christmas, they knew they needed to do more than send blankets, health kits and the usual essentials they prepare for.
And that they did.
“I was overwhelmed, and I’ve been doing this for 24 years,” said Mary Bates, the NALC Disaster Response coordinator.
More than $30,000 for toys were collected, according to Bates. She said at first they hoped to gather around $10,000 to serve around 500 children. Now they are able to serve closer to 2,000. Along with that, health kits, blankets, Bibles and other supplies were delivered before Christmas for families and individuals.
“All of these churches provided these toys on two days’ notice, which meant they went out and did a whole lot of shopping. It was so much fun to see the look on the children’s faces when they received them,” Bates said.
Locally, that meant St. John’s Lutheran and Faith Lutheran were called into action. The NALC congregations — supported by other churches in other denominations as well — in North Carolina brought their supplies to St. John’s in Statesville, where they were loaded on a 26-foot box truck and sent to the worst-effected areas from the storm.
But St. John’s being the rallying point in North Carolina wasn’t done randomly.
The church has a warehouse with supplies, just like another at Advent Lutheran Church in Kings Mountain and the NALC Disaster Warehouse in Caldwell, Ohio, that either already has supplies prepared or are ready to be filled when called on.
“We’re pretty organized. There’s a system to it,” the Rev. Ernest B. Sheldon said. He also serves as the chairmen on the NALC’s Disaster Response taskforce.
He said in this case, as well as other cases, all he has to do is say they’re doing it and people begin to spring into action.
“We’ve filled and emptied the warehouse three times in a month during hurricane season,” Sheldon said. “It never ends.”
With preparations like that, the NALC Disaster Response stands ready when needed, preparing what they can beforehand and then reacting to the challenges of a given situation.
“We were able to load and go immediately,” Bates said. “We’re ready to ship it to the next disaster, whether it’s a hurricane on the East Coast or storms in Kentucky. And the toys were a bonus.”
And for Sheldon as a pastor, the response each time is what he expects from the congregation.
“That’s the body of Christ and discipleship. It’s overwhelming how they respond,” Sheldon said. “As Lutherans, we just do ministry, we don’t need recognition for it.”
According to the December NALC newsletter, a total of 15 truckloads of Bibles, health kits, quilts, school supplies, baby care items and cleaning supplies have been delivered to 11 counties of the 16 counties in Kentucky declared as disaster areas.
Fellow churches in the NALC help coordinate the efforts while working with FEMA to supplement government efforts.
“It’s very important at times like this we work together across denominations as well,” Robin McKnight at Faith Lutheran in Faith said. She said members of Faithview Baptist brought toys to Faith to help with the NALC efforts.
And in large-scale disasters, like the one in Kentucky, there is plenty of room for NALC and other churches that assisted the group to get involved.
In one case, Bates said a man named Wes and his wife and and son survived the storm but their house was completely destroyed. While the potential $30,000 from FEMA will help, without homeowners insurance, families there will still need help. That’s where NALC and others will step in to help now.
“When he found out through St. John and NALC what we’ll provide volunteers and building supplies, besides for the Christmas that we were able to provide for them this week, Wes just started crying,” Bates said. “He said ‘I have never experienced such generosity and love from anybody, and the churches just amaze me, what they are willing to do for my family.’”
And with more stories like that, according to Bates, they know there is plenty of work ahead.
“Our primary mission is to give a message of hope,” Bates said. “After the Red Cross leaves, FEMA leaves, after everyone else is gone, we as the Lutheran Church are there until they recover. We will continue to work with these families.”
How to help
According to the NALC, there is a need for building supplies going forward. If you wish to support the organization and its disaster relief efforts, monetary gifts to support NALC Disaster Response may be given online at thenalc.org/giving or mailed to NALC, P.O. Box 860565, Minneapolis, Minn., 55486-0565. Indicate Disaster Response on the memo line of your check.
Gift cards for building supply stores and other stores like Target and Walmart are needed as well. Gift cards to Mary Bates, NALC Disaster Response; 16500 Noble Ave., Caldwell, Ohio, 43724.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL