Statewide coronavirus cases increase by 1,759 since Friday

The Iredell County Health Department reported the county’s 38th death from COVID-19 on Friday.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 33 since Thursday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 3,064 COVID-19 cases.

Iredell County does not provide updates on weekends.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,759 coronavirus cases Saturday. Statewide, 206,090 cases were reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 916. The total number of completed tests is 2,943,144.

There have been 3,409 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

As of Friday afternoon in Iredell, 21 were hospitalized, and 2,707 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 298 were isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.