Statewide new COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000

The number of new daily coronavirus cases in North Carolina dipped below 1,000 for the first time in a recent weeks.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 178,635 cases as of Tuesday afternoon’s update. That is an increase of 716 cases since Monday’s report.

There have been 2,909 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 827. The total number of completed tests is 2,469,977.

Iredell County’s update was too late to be included in Wednesday’s edition of the Tribune. Due to the Labor Day holiday there was no update Monday.

As of Friday, there were 2,201 cases in Iredell.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 26,363 cases with 318 deaths, Rowan has 2,962 cases with 78 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,445 cases with 56 deaths, Catawba has 2,734 cases with 47 deaths, Wilkes has 1,083 cases with 26 deaths and Yadkin has 661 cases with seven deaths.

Lincoln County has 1,235 cases and 13 deaths, Davie has 501 with six deaths and Alexander has 446 cases with three deaths.