Lake Norman Regional Medical Center welcomes Vivian Sterling, MPH, BSN, BS, RN, CIC, CPH, as infection control coordinator.

Sterling joins Lake Norman Regional Medical Center from Flagstaff Medical Center, a Level 1 Trauma Center hospital, located in Flagstaff, Ariz., where she served as interim infection preventionist. Her medical background includes seven years of experience in infection prevention.

She is Certified in Public Health (CPH), from the National Board of Public Health Examiners (NBPHE), and is Certified in Infection Control (CIC) by the Certification Board in Infection Control (CBIC).

Vivian Sterling holds a Master of Public Health degree, with a concentration in infection control and graduate certificate in epidemiology in infectious diseases from the University of South Florida, Tampa.

She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Mathematics from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla.