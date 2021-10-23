Stifling defense helps Lake Norman to 25-14 victor over South Iredell

All week long, the coaching staff at Lake Norman drove home one message to the Wildcats: do not overlook South Iredell. Despite a matchup with cross-town rival Mooresville looming the following week, the Wildcats still needed to beat the rival Vikings to maintain their grip on second place in the Greater Metro Conference.
Lake Norman (7-2, 4-1 GM4) didn’t fall for South Iredell’s trap Friday night, using a stifling performance by their defense to defeat the Vikings (2-7, 1-4 GM4) 25-14 to spoil homecoming in Viking Valley.
“An ugly win is still a win,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant told his team after the game. “We’re going to have to be a lot better to beat ‘The Other Place’ next week.”
Early on in the first half, it didn’t appear as though the Wildcats would have to resort to winning ugly. By the end of the first quarter, Lake Norman had already jumped out to a 15-0 lead.
Sophomore running back AJ Baker got the ‘Cats in the end zone first with a 15-yard sweep and Ryan Peacock caught a touch pass from Jackson Garlick in the backfield and left a trail of Viking defenders in his wake on a 12-yard score.
The Lake Norman offense was able to take advantage of short fields on those possessions due to stellar special teams play. After their opening drive stalled out, Wildcat punter Jason Morrow got off a great kick that rolled inside the five and was downed at the two. After the defense forced a Viking three-and-out, a nice punt return set up Lake Norman at the South Iredell 29. Morrow would down a second punt inside the five early in the fourth quarter.
On South’s next possession, the Wildcats broke through, blocked a punt, and eventually recovered the ball at the Viking 24 leading to Lake Norman’s second touchdown of the opening quarter.
From there, the Wildcat defense took over with their front seven dominating the line of scrimmage for a majority of the game, holding South Iredell star running back Jaylin Neal in check. The junior ran for just 64 yards on 20 carries.
South Iredell’s offense, as a whole, amassed just 114 yards on 40 carries during the game, a yards per carry average of just 2.85.
“Our defensive line really got after it and set the tone,” Oliphant said. “Jawayne Torrence had a heck of a game for us. He really dominated the middle of the line, demanding double and triple teams. I thought it was his best game of the year.”
For his performance on Friday night, Torrence was given the game ball for being the defensive player of the game.
Because of the Wildcats’ dominance at the line of scrimmage, the Vikings were forced to go to the air, but they didn’t find much success there, either. South Iredell quarterback Brice Warren completed just 8-of-23 passes on Friday night for 82 yards. He did throw a touchdown pass to Kavin White late in the fourth quarter, but he also threw an interception in the third quarter to set the Wildcats up at the South Iredell 17.
However, despite starting two drives in the red zone in the second half, Lake Norman was unable to find the end zone. After racking up 180 yards of offense in the first half, the Wildcat offense sputtered in the final two quarters, gaining just 61 yards and adding just three points, a 35-yard field goal by Michael Buck midway in the fourth quarter.
“South was getting after us in the second half. Nobody wants to lose their last home game, so they came out and gave us everything they had,” Oliphant said. “I told my guys that they have to be better.”
The run-heavy Wildcats were held to a relatively low total, for them, of 189 rushing yards with Baker leading the way with 63 yards on eight carries. Peacock was the next-highest rusher with 42 yards on seven carries. Fullback Caleb Douthit was kept in check by the Vikings defense all night, picking up just 38 yards on 15 carries with his longest rush of the night, 13 yards, coming on a fake punt.
Lake Norman quarterback Jackson Garlick, who was awarded the offensive player of the game, completed 6-of-12 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, ran for another 10 yards, and caught a touchdown in the second quarter when the Wildcats ran their own rendition of the famous “Philly Special” trick play. Running back Chase Wittington threw the pass that the quarterback caught in the end zone.
Now the Wildcats’ full attention can be moved to ‘The Other Place’, as Oliphant calls them. Mooresville was able to keep pace with Lake Norman in conference play by defeating A.L. Brown on Friday night, setting up a battle for second place in next week’s season finale.
The winner has a good chance to get a home game in the playoffs the next week, with the loser assured to be boarding a bus for the first round.
“We all know what next week is and I’d be lying if I told you that this next game isn’t big for me and the team,” Oliphant said. “I played in that rivalry, I’ve coached in it on both sides. Nobody wants that game more than me and my dad, I guarantee it.
“If we come out next week like we did tonight, ‘The Other Place’ will not be as kind to us.”
Kickoff between the Wildcats and Blue Devils, at what promises to be a packed and raucous Lake Norman High School, is set for 7:30 p.m.