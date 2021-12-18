Still in the works: NC 150 widening project set to begin in 2025

“It’s very frustrating. We’ve been advocating for years and years to get these projects funded,” Atkins said. “All of the progress just totally stopped. We’ve put a lot of effort into getting these projects funded because, in North Carolina, infrastructure follows growth, not the other way around.”

The project, which had been delayed from 2023 to 2025 in the latter half of 2020, was rumored to be getting further delayed due to the NCDOT budget shortfall, but Poe assured the community members in attendance that there would be no further delays at this time.

A vast majority of the right of way acquisition has already been completed for the N.C. 150 project, and, according to Poe, NCDOT has committed to starting utility relocation for that project in 2022.

However, Sawyer, as well as Atkins, weren’t confident that the date won’t be pushed back in the future.

“I don’t have any assurances that these things will happen on time,” Atkins said. “But considering that they have 80% of the right of way completed for the 150 project, and that they will start moving utilities next year, I think that one will move forward as scheduled.”