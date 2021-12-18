Still in the works: NC 150 widening project set to begin in 2025

Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a problem that has plagued them for nearly a decade: the widening of N.C. 150.
“I get it. I’m from here, too,” Sen. Vickie Sawyer said to the crowd. “This isn’t good, but I’m working every day to make it better.”
Sawyer, along with members from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the Transportation Committee, met with the Mooresville community for nearly two hours on Thursday night with the goal of providing a timeline of when the widening of N.C. 150, along with many other road projects that are in the works for the town, are currently scheduled to begin.
According to Michael Poe, the NCDOT Division 12 project development engineer, the widening of N.C. 150, (Project R-2307B), from the Catawba County line to the U.S. 21 interchange, is still on schedule to begin in the summer of 2025.
“Why don’t you come live here until then?” a member of the audience said alongside other groans of disapproval.
The frustration is shared by Sawyer and Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins. Both hear about the traffic congestion, and ongoing delays, on a near-constant basis.
“It’s very frustrating. We’ve been advocating for years and years to get these projects funded,” Atkins said. “All of the progress just totally stopped. We’ve put a lot of effort into getting these projects funded because, in North Carolina, infrastructure follows growth, not the other way around.”
The project, which had been delayed from 2023 to 2025 in the latter half of 2020, was rumored to be getting further delayed due to the NCDOT budget shortfall, but Poe assured the community members in attendance that there would be no further delays at this time.
A vast majority of the right of way acquisition has already been completed for the N.C. 150 project, and, according to Poe, NCDOT has committed to starting utility relocation for that project in 2022.
However, Sawyer, as well as Atkins, weren’t confident that the date won’t be pushed back in the future.
“I don’t have any assurances that these things will happen on time,” Atkins said. “But considering that they have 80% of the right of way completed for the 150 project, and that they will start moving utilities next year, I think that one will move forward as scheduled.”
“I think (NCDOT) knows that they will have a very upset transportation chairperson if there are any further delays,” Sawyer said. “That was the whole reason I wanted to take on this position. I knew they couldn’t overlook me anymore.”
Even if the N.C. 150 widening project still carries on as it is currently scheduled, it is one of many major road projects being planned in Mooresville.
Poe also provided the Mooresville community with updates on the other planned road widening projects on Brawley School Road and Williamson Road as well as the planned bridge over Interstate 77 from Fairview Road, near Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, to Alcove Road.
According to the NCDOT, the project that will begin work first is the widening of the easternmost portion of Brawley School Road, from Talbert Road to U.S. 21. That will begin in the summer of 2023.
The Williamson Road widening project, which will be broken up into two separate projects, the first spanning from I-77 to Brawley School Road and the second from Brawley School Road to N.C. 150. The first phase of that project (NCDOT U-5100A) will begin in the summer of 2024. The second phase (NCDOT U-5100B) will begin in the summer of 2025.
Other projects, such as the bridge over I-77 and a project to streamline the intersection of N.C. 150 and N.C. 152 on the eastern edge of Mooresville, were discussed during the meeting as well.
Despite many people walking away from the meeting with the same amount of frustration as they walked in with, both Sawyer and Atkins were appreciative of the great turnout from the community.
“We hear about it every day,” Atkins said. “We’re really pleased at the great turnout. We didn’t anticipate the information would be well received, but at least everyone got to hear the same information.”
“I’m only as powerful as the people that are behind me, so seeing all these people out here tonight just gave me a shot in the arm,” Sawyer said. “We had two transportation coordinators here tonight — that usually doesn’t happen. It’s great for our community to come out and show force.”