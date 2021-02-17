Still time to sign up for Empower Up Fitness Challenge

There’s still time to register and join the Empower Up Fitness Challenge.
Those wanting to keep up with their New Year’s goals and have fun challenging friends and family or, more importantly, to challenge themselves can bike, walk, run, ski, row, swim, hike, whatever works best. Join in the challenge until March 31.
Join “GOTR Greater Piedmont Official” team when registering under groups/team section to link with them. Refer friends and family, give them discounts and gain money back towards your registration fee based on the number of referrals.
Other opportunities if interested include fundraising independently or with the Greater Piedmont team to support the Girls on the Run program allowing more girls in the local community to access a safe space where they can gain social, emotional and physical benefits in a time where they need it now more than ever.
Here’s the four steps to take:
- Register for the Girls on the Run Empower Up Fitness Challenge. Set your intention and put your plan into motion to reach 125 or 225 miles by March 31 individually or relay to 125 or 225 miles collectively with family and/or friends. You can do the challenge only or add on virtual races with the bundle packages to build a customized event series experience just for you.
- Get your swag. Your swag will be delivered to your door. Shipping is included with your registration.
- Do it! Begin logging your miles via your favorite tracking app. Upload your recorded miles and track your progress.
- Share and celebrate! Share your photos and videos of you crushing your goals with #empowerup or #gotr.
Register and learn more at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Charlotte/GOTREmpowerUp. For more information or questions contact Courtney Gibson at cebgibson@gmail.com.