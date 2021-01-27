 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stock’s Landing Maternity Center tours are scheduled
View Comments

Stock’s Landing Maternity Center tours are scheduled

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. This free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting.

The next On Demand tour is Feb. 1, with the interactive tour scheduled for Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. Interactive (online) tours are free to prospective and expectant parents.

Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Both online tour options require registration. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the tour.

For more information, and to register, visit

www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If all classes are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics