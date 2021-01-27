Stock’s Landing Maternity Center tours are scheduled

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. This free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting.

The next On Demand tour is Feb. 1, with the interactive tour scheduled for Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. Interactive (online) tours are free to prospective and expectant parents.

Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Both online tour options require registration. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the tour.

For more information, and to register, visit

www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If all classes are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.