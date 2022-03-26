Stocks for Tots event raises $11K for Pharos Parenting

The North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame presented a sizable donation to Pharos Parenting and the proceeds came from the 2021 Stocks of Tots Christmas event, said event chairman Don Miller.

This was the 33rd consecutive year the event raised money to support the prevention of and the fight against child abuse in the Carolinas. The 2021 event raised $11,000 for Pharos.

The 2021 Stocks for Tots Christmas event was held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Dec. 7 and was a sellout affair.

Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins said he was not only pleased with the size of the turnout but was interested in seeing the event return to the downtown area in December 2022.

Stocks for Tots has grown every year since its inception in 1989. This event is significant in many ways, said Vice President of Business Alliances and NASCAR for Universal Technical Institute, John Dodson, who served as one of the event coordinators, in that Mooresville is Race City USA, and this event features racers from all types of motorsports giving their time to help the children as well as their fans.

Stocks for Tots donations can be made through the following:

NCARHOF, 119 Knob Hill Road, Lakeside Park, Mooresville, NC 28117 Attn: Susan Wallace.