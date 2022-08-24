Storied ‘Black Hawk Down’ retired Army general set to speak in Mooresville

Retired Army Lt. Gen. William G. “Jerry” Boykin will be speaking in Mooresville at Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, on Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. He will be bringing the message and sharing his testimony during the worship service, and the community is invited to come hear his story.

His biography notes that “Boykin’s experiences read like riveting fiction, but his real story is that faith brought him through unimaginable circumstances. He tells how his faith was challenged, broken and then restored in his 2011 book, ‘Never Surrender: A Soldier’s Journey to the Crossroads of Faith and Freedom.’”

He shared that as the commander of the Delta Force, he lost 15 of his men on Oct. 3, 1983, and became very angry with God, asking where He was and why didn’t He prevent this from happening, to which Boykin’s answer was “there is no God.” Boykin said he rejected his faith that he had been living for 23 years, but, he shared, “that’s not the end of the story.

He shared that at that moment he said those words, “I heard that voice of the Lord. He said, ‘If no God, there is no hope.’” And at that moment, he told how he wept uncontrollably and repented in his heart and was forgiven. Boykin noted that he wants those hearing him to know that there’s “nothing that people have done that God will not forgive them for.”

As people hear him speak, Boykin said that he wants people to “understand that as Christians, they are in a spiritual battle and had better prepare for battle” and as the Scripture says to put their armor on.

“We are God’s army,” he continued, “and He works through us. We have to be warriors in God’s kingdom.”

“Jerry Boykin is a man who has impacted many lives across a broad spectrum in our country,” Dr. Mark Harris, Trinity’s senior pastor, said. “What he will share from his faith and life story will be an inspiration for the mission of being influencers for Jesus Christ by embracing and living out biblical principles.”

Boykin’s story is one that tells of his service to God and his service to his country.

He tells that he came from a military family as his father and uncles all served during World War II and his father later served in Korea; therefore, he said: “I grew up with the expectation that I would serve my country in uniform. There was no question, as a male with the name Boykin.”

He went to Virginia Tech. to play football, he noted, and there joined the corps of cadets, graduated, was commissioned and went straight to the Army.

His biography continues by telling that as “one of the original members of the U.S. Army’s Delta Force, Boykin was privileged to ultimately command these elite soldiers in combat operations, and he later became commander of all the Army’s Green Berets, as well as the Special Warfare Center and School. During the last four of his 36 years in the Army, he served as the Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence.

Boykin’s career placed him in the middle of significant operations and battles, including the 1979 hostage crisis in Iran, the 1989 hunt for Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, and the 1993 mission in Somalia that was later depicted in the book and movie, “Black Hawk Down.”

During his 36 years in the Army, Boykin said that he finished as Deputy Undersecretary for Intelligence under the Bush administration, working with Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. His service also included spending a tour at the CIA, where he noted that his first job there at the CIA as a law officer was a very good two years and he learned “a great deal, which is why I became Undersecretary for Intelligence.”

In 1972, Boykin shared that he went to Vietnam, which, he said was really at the end of the war, coming out when the peace treaty was signed in 1973.

His time there, he continued, “was not extensive, but I ultimately became one of the charter members of the Delta Force. And the first big operation that I participated in and I say big, the first that was publicized, was the invasion of Granada in 1983, where I was severely wounded.” He tells how he almost lost his arm, and it was touch and go if he would be able to keep it.

“Part of my testimony after telling me that I would never use it and have to take it off,” he said, is that “I still have a good arm and do everything that I did before. God still performs miracles.”

After retiring from the Army, Boykin went on to teach at Hampden-Sydney College, a men’s college in Virginia, where he remained until 2017. It was during his teaching career that Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, reached out to him to become his executive vice president.

Boykin shared that he had founded a ministry, Kingdom Warriors, and was doing ministry as well as teaching when Perkins asked him to take on this role with the council. “After several months of hesitation and not wanting to go back to Washington,” Boykin said, “I felt the Lord’s calling to be a part of the council. And I don’t regret it and have been there for 10 years.” Therefore, he left the college to dedicate more time to the work of the council.

When asked how his past experiences have aided him in serving in this role, Boykin said that “the Bible is very clear about the concept of spiritual warfare. There is a spiritual battle, and you’re not paying attention if you’re not involved in battle. My 36 years (in the military) have toughened me and gave me a determination and a level of courage that I would not have had I not served in military and experienced what I did.”

Boykin currently serves as executive vice president at the Family Research Council in Washington, which strives to advance faith, family and freedom in public policy and in the culture from a biblical worldview, so all human life is valued, families flourish and religious liberty thrives.

“We are in fact the leading public policy advocate for faith, family and friends and do lobby Congress, but we are also a ministry,” he said, “a network, an association of churches and ministries. We are people who really understand the situation in America, and we are ready to do all we can to help preserve the Judeo-Christian values of the nation.”

In addition to “Never Surrender: A Soldier’s Journey to the Crossroads of Faith and Freedom,” Boykin has written additional books, including “Man to Man: Rediscovering Masculinity in a Challenging World;” “The Warrior Soul: Five Powerful Principles to Make You a Stronger Man of God;” “Danger Close: A Novel;” and “Kiloton Threat: A Novel.”

Guests are invited to attend the special service Sunday.

“The privilege of having him here to speak is a blessing to our church which we want to share with our community,” Harris said. “We are expanding our capacity for visitors Aug. 28 by creating additional livestream viewing areas for members inside the church, which is located at 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville.”

Harris also noted that the 10 a.m. service can be seen live, or viewed later, with the YouTube or Facebook links on the church website, trinitybaptist.com.

Boykin, a native North Carolinian, is an ordained minister with a passion for spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Ashley, enjoy spending time with their five children and a growing number of grandchildren.