Stories of faith, hope and love shared in ‘Sparks of Miracles’

On Dec. 4 of this year, one of Sharnetta Clark-Gordon’s bucket list accomplishments came true when her first book, “Sparks of Miracles,” was released.

In her book summary, she shared that this is “a collection of friends who believe a grateful heart is a magnet for miracles. Author Clark-Gordon, of Mooresville, has experienced and witnessed many miracles that have changed her life. She has asked several friends to share a ‘but God’ moment to encourage and draw someone closer to Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. This book has several outstanding stories shared on faith, hope and love. ‘Sparks of Miracles’ is to be a tool used to fan someone’s flame to see that God is real and that your test can be a testimony and your pain can be purposeful and your ashes turned into beauty.”

Her biographical information includes that she was born in Washington, D.C., is a devoted Christian, entrepreneur and visionary of K.E.Y.S. (Keep Empowering Your Sister), which provides those with a health diagnosis a safe space to talk and grieve. She has led additional business including Wonderfully Made By Sharnetta bonnets and Heavenly Linens embroidery.

Very involved in her community, Clark-Gordon inspired Aglow International Mooresville Lighthouse Chapter, as well as serving as the Mistress of Ceremony for the Mooresville branch of NAACP Freedom Banquet, the MLK Breakfast for the town of Mooresville and is a former member of the Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas, Inc.

Clark-Gordon noted that she is “so grateful for friends who know the Lord and don’t mind sharing the good news.”

In her book dedication, she expressed her gratitude for her husband, children, parents, and “most of all, the wonderful, faithful friends that entrusted me to share their spark of miracle with you.”

Clark-Gordon is available for speaking and can be contacted by emailing hughsnet1228@gmail.com.

The book, published by Kingdom Minded Publishing, is available on Amazon for $19.99.

In an email, Clark-Gordon shared that she plans to give away some copies of her book, “in hope that someone’s faith ignites and their zest for the Lord draws them into an intimate everlasting relationship. My prayer is to be blessed to be a blessing to those without Christ.” Those wishing to help support this gifting of the book, can reach out to her at the above email address.