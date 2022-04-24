 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Stork’s Landing maternity center tours set

  • 0

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center.

The free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next On Demand tour is set for May 1 from 7-10 p.m., and the virtual interactive tour is scheduled for May 23 from noon to 1 p.m. Both On Demand and interactive (online) tours are free to prospective and expectant parents.

Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Both online tour options require registration. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the link for the tour. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If all classes are full, email: mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine