Stork’s Landing maternity center tours set

The free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next On Demand tour is set for May 1 from 7-10 p.m., and the virtual interactive tour is scheduled for May 23 from noon to 1 p.m. Both On Demand and interactive (online) tours are free to prospective and expectant parents.