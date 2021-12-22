Story telling with film

Youth, would you like to learn how to make films?

Beginning Jan. 10 and continuing every Monday until Feb. 2, filmmaking classes will be held the Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville. The six-course film class called “Storytelling with Film,” will be taught by four-time nominated European filmmaker Benny Vink.

There is no registration for the class. All youth are encouraged to visit the teen center. Activities are held there on Mondays from 4-7 p.m. A free meal is provided and then the class will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The classes will include lessons on filmmaking is telling a good story, the history of filmmaking, how does film work Licht/Lens/24 frames, how to tell your stories with different shots/ what does do a good shot look like, how to tell your stories with montage, and what did we learn these weeks.

Vink started as actor, but after his leading part on the silver screen he decided to go to the other side of the camera and produce film. At the IBC in Amsterdam, he took many master classes from award winning directors, camera and sound crew as he wanted to learn from the best.