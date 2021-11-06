Street festival helped raise awareness of community clinic

The inaugural Boos & Brews street festival, all decorated for the season, was held Oct. 29 with the proceeds benefiting HealthReach Community Clinic, 400 E. Statesville Ave., Mooresville.
This new festival/Halloween block party kicked off at 5 p.m., after the Candy Grab in downtown Mooresville, drawing a large crowd, which served to achieve the primary objective of the event, which was to raise awareness of HealthReach and the services they provide for those in the community who are in need, shared Sabrina Niggel, PhD, executive director of the clinic.
“We were thrilled with the turnout,” Niggel said, “especially given that it was our first year and that the weather wasn’t great.”
The festival was held on the street between HealthReach and Ghostface Brewery and offered lots of family fun throughout the evening, such as trick-or-treating at business and vendor tables including Wry Smiles, Southern Family Medicine, Speakability and the Iredell County Health Department, a pumpkin patch sponsored by Mooresville Ford, a kid’s zone, sponsored by Corriher & Michael, PLLC, which featured games, face painting and pumpkin decorating, a costume contest sponsored by the Mooresville Civitans with Leigh and Greg Whitfield presiding as ‘judges’ for the contest, and live music provided by dialup Radio.
In an open area of the parking lot, attendees could try their hand at chalk art or they could get a Hula-Hoop and give it a go.
Food trucks were also on-site offering festival-goers the opportunity to enjoy food and drinks while at the event. Food was available from Wingz on Wheelz, Sugar and Spice LKN and more. Beverages ranged from flavored hot chocolates offered by Katie’s Snack Shack & More to fresh-roasted coffee from The Daily Grind of Mooresville, and adults could purchase craft brews offered by Ghostface.
Niggel noted that Ghostface Brewing partnered with them “every step of the way and even created the signature HealthReach Apple Amber for the event” and plan to donate a percentage of their profits from that Friday evening to the clinic.
In a release, she also noted the HealthReach Champions in Health, which provide critical support year round for the free clinic. These include Atrium Health, Corvid Technologies, Gates Construction, Kyro Inc., Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Randy Marion Automotive.
During the event, nearly 100 volunteers gathered and gave of their time to help make the festival a success.
Niggel said that these volunteers helped in countless ways including hanging lights and helping children decorate pumpkins, selling raffle tickets and cleaning up afterward. She noted that Sharon and Jim Kiger and their daughter, Jennifer Carrigan, designed and set up the Pumpkin Patch where families took fall photos, and Anna Maria Johnson, a senior pre-med student at Davidson College, coordinated dozens of college students to serve at the event as well.
Other key volunteers, Niggel shared, included Kim Atkins, Bill and Mary Hurt, Jim Bullard and Martha Michael.
It is anticipated that the festival will return next year, and they hope to build on what they learned from this year’s event.
HealthReach is a nonprofit medical clinic that provides free medical care, prescription medicine, labs and more for low-income Iredell County residents who do not have health insurance, it was shared in a news release. The clinic has been in operation for nearly 20 years and has served as a medical home for thousands in need.