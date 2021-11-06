Street festival helped raise awareness of community clinic

The inaugural Boos & Brews street festival, all decorated for the season, was held Oct. 29 with the proceeds benefiting HealthReach Community Clinic, 400 E. Statesville Ave., Mooresville.

This new festival/Halloween block party kicked off at 5 p.m., after the Candy Grab in downtown Mooresville, drawing a large crowd, which served to achieve the primary objective of the event, which was to raise awareness of HealthReach and the services they provide for those in the community who are in need, shared Sabrina Niggel, PhD, executive director of the clinic.

“We were thrilled with the turnout,” Niggel said, “especially given that it was our first year and that the weather wasn’t great.”

The festival was held on the street between HealthReach and Ghostface Brewery and offered lots of family fun throughout the evening, such as trick-or-treating at business and vendor tables including Wry Smiles, Southern Family Medicine, Speakability and the Iredell County Health Department, a pumpkin patch sponsored by Mooresville Ford, a kid’s zone, sponsored by Corriher & Michael, PLLC, which featured games, face painting and pumpkin decorating, a costume contest sponsored by the Mooresville Civitans with Leigh and Greg Whitfield presiding as ‘judges’ for the contest, and live music provided by dialup Radio.