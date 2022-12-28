Strength training linked to increased longevity and independence

Strength training, especially in middle age and beyond, is essential for maintaining a high quality of life and longevity. Just 30 minutes to an hour of strength training a week can increase life expectancy by 10 to 17 percent and reduce the risk of premature death from cancer and heart disease.

As we age, our muscle mass, strength and function naturally decreases three to eight percent each decade after the age of 30. By age 60, hand strength and dexterity can decrease, making simple, everyday tasks difficult. This process, known as sarcopenia, is a leading cause of disability in older adults. Luckily, regular strength training with free weights, weight machines or body weight can help counterbalance the negative effects of sarcopenia.

“As we age, strength becomes more crucial, affecting nearly every area of our lives, including sitting, standing, and being able to hold objects,” said Malcolm Symes, M.D., a primary care physician with Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Mooresville. “Regularly adding strength training to your workout regimen will help you retain your quality of life, independence, and functionality for longer.”

Both cardiovascular activity and strength training are necessary to achieve optimal results from exercise. The Department of Health and Human Services recommends 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week and strength training exercises for each muscle group twice a week. Start simple with body weight movements like squats or lunges and work up to lifting heavier weights.

