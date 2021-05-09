Strike while the opportunities are hot

We see the headlines are ringing day in and day out — that companies are, in fact, HIRING! In every sector, employers are aggressively trying to fill their job openings. You may have witnessed this as an employee, hearing your company’s daily reminders from your boss about being about being short-staffed, and perhaps quite possibly, already pulling overtime to cover those vacancies.
If you’re a job seeker, you’ve experienced this from the other side, seeing a glut of options and waiting to find your perfect fit. At the same time, you may have heard that there are state, federal and local funds available for short-term training in high-demand job skills. Or by chance, you have heard this on the other end as a job seeker and you are looking at the plethora of options and just waiting to find your perfect fit!
Whether you are employed currently employed, you likely feel pressure due to the surplus of available jobs and training programs. Should you strike while the the hiring is “hot” across the board, or take an equally “hot” opportunity to learn a new trade or skill?
If you have ever found yourself contemplating switching gears and trying a new profession, now may be the time to give deeper consideration to that “What if?” in the back of your mind.
Why now? Our workforce is going through a paradigm shift. Businesses had to navigate many hurdles in order to survive the pandemic, and they did not come out unscathed. Employers experienced closures, temporary layoffs, high turnover rates, job duty changes or additions, and more. We recently passed the one-year mark from the beginning of COVID-19, and employers are still adapting to changes. Many businesses are operating at a “bare bones” status, and the economic climate remains uncertain.
In this climate, employers have to make difficult decisions about staffing. Job responsibilities and roles that were familiar in the past are starting to look very different. Positions are becoming increasingly technical in their functions. This means that they require greater knowledge and experience, particularly in tech and trade industries. As history has shown, some types of jobs may disappear altogether.
During times that are so uncertain, taking the time to do your research on local employment trends on uprising industries in your area will greatly benefit you. First, you can check resources like your local Economic Development Office, NC Works and Chamber of Commerce offices. These institutions focus on growing industries in your area, and often know of businesses that will be opening in the future. Once you have an idea of what type of industry you determine you would like to target, it’s time to determine where you fit in. The career assessment tools that I discussed in March you can then investigate those industries by accessing some career assessments that were discussed in my last article. These are a great first stop to check when you are checking out your skill set matches in a new field.
When you have a career in mind and know what skills you’ll need to attain it, see what training options are available. Your local community college offers many diverse options, whether you want to explore a skill or receive full credentialing in a new area. Their array of classes include rapidly growing IT, mechanical, nursing, and skilled trade fields. Community colleges have a range of available financial assistance programs and scholarship opportunities, too. Additionally, online resources like Coursera, GCFLearnfree, and SkillShare offer options to fit all schedules and financial capabilities. or should you take an alternative route and strike while the opportunity to learn a new skill or trade is “hot”?
There is always time to start fresh and take your career in a different direction for your career. Now is the time to invest in yourself and your future by strengthening your career portfolio. While we are still experiencing this time of uncertainty, invest this time into yourself and your future by focusing on additional skills to grow your career portfolio. The only thing we can rely on to remain the same is change. During this time of transition, get ahead of the game: grow your abilities so you’ll be ready to meet whatever changes lie ahead. Get ahead of your game and grow your abilities while we are all experiencing and in a transition period.
Jordan Joines is the employment services manager at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina’s Workforce Development Center in Iredell County.