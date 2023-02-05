The Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville Lake Norman and many local downtown Statesville business owners will be participating in the 2023 Chocolate Stroll, which is scheduled for Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants are to come to the Clock Tower to purchase their $10 card, visit each of the participating businesses to receive a free piece of candy and have your card stamped. While there, you are encouraged to browse a bit to see the exciting items offered for sale in each business. After you have collected all the stamps, come back to the Clock Tower to be entered into a drawing to win $100 in Downtown Statesville Bucks.