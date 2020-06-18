Students add artistic interpretation to difficult issues

A year-long culmination of artwork from some of Tiffany Fox’s AP Studio Art Class at Lake Norman High School was recently on display.
Throughout the year, each student worked on a different concept, ranging in ideas from perfectionism to human trafficking to an investigation of the treatment of a mental patient. These concepts were then transferred from an idea to art and displayed.
Seventeen of Fox’s students showed their work, with each able to contribute eight pieces for the show. The exhibit, which consisted of both two- and three-dimensional artwork, was on display for three days at Four Corners Framing and Gallery on North Main Street in Mooresville and available for the public to come and view.
Saturday was the final day for the exhibit and both the teacher and some of her students were on hand to chat with visitors who came to see the work.
One of Fox’s former AP art students, Sarah Quinn, now a student at N.C. State College of Design, was on hand. Quinn shared that it “was nice to see the new and different styles and to see (the students) improving.”
Another of Fox’s students, Melissa Ciro, a 2020 Lake Norman High School graduate, was at the gallery on Saturday as well. She said that she had “drawn since she was a kid, and had been in art all four years” of her time at Lake Norman High School. Ciro’s work, based on human trafficking, was shown in her seven different pieces of artwork.
Ciro said that whether as a hobby or a career, she would continue with her art. She noted that there was so much talent in the art class that it “inspires me to get better.”