Students honored for winning entries into math expo (copy)

Iredell-Statesville Schools hosted its District Math Expo Competition last month at the Unity Center.
A total of 67 projects competed in kindergarten through second grade, third through fourth grades and fifth and sixth grades. The students competed at the school level to move forward to district competition.
The following students were recognized at Monday’s Iredell-Statesville Board of Education meeting:
K-second grades
- Cameron Kessler, Who Really Won the 2020 World Series?, gold, Cool Spring
- Reagan Hicks, Show Me the Money, silver, Cool Spring
- Lucas Summerford, Coins in a Can, bronze, Celeste Henkel
Third and fourth grades
- Nicholas Kosowski, Rocket Flight Characteristics, gold, Lakeshore Elementary
- Ava McCurdy, One Smart Cookie, silver, East Elementary
- Keegan Bissell, Eat n’Treat, bronze, Cool Spring
Fifth and sixth grades
- Tyler Carpenter and Alex Klopp, Soccer Shots-What’s Your Angle?, gold, Lake Norman Elementary
- Lucy Collins an Dania Sullivan, Time 2 Read, silver, East Elementary
- Aaron Moore, Volumizing My Ice Cream, bronze, Cool Spring