Students honored for winning entries into math expo

Iredell-Statesville Schools hosted its District Math Expo Competition last month at the Unity Center.
A total of 67 projects were in the competition in kindergarten through second grade, third through fourth grades and fifth and sixth grades. The students competed at the school level to move forward to district competition.
The following students were recognized at Monday’s Iredell-Statesville Board of Education meeting:
K-second gradesCameron Kessler, Who Really Won the 2020 World Series?, gold, Cool Spring
Reagan Hicks, Show Me the Money, silver, Cool Spring
Lucas Summerford, Coins in a Can, bronze, Celeste Henkel
Third and fourth
grades
Nicholas Kosowski, Rocket Flight Characteristics, gold, Lakeshore Elementary
Ava McCurdy, One Smart Cookie, silver, East Elementary
Keegan Bissell, Eat n’Treat, bronze, Cool Spring
Fifth and sixth gradesTyler Carpenter and Alex Klopp, Soccer Shots-What’s Your Angle?, gold, Lake Norman Elementary
Lucy Collins an Dania Sullivan, Time 2 Read, silver, East Elementary