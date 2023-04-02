Interim Surgical Services Director Brenda Burk, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CSSM, CNOR, was recently announced as the recipient of the 2023 Sue Falco Determination Award presented by Get Your Rear In Gear®, a 5K sponsored by the Colon Cancer Coalition.

The Sue Falco Determination Award is named in honor of the race co-founder and motivator of colon cancer awareness in Charlotte.

The award honors survivors who have overcome the challenges of being a colon cancer survivor and remained positive throughout meeting challenges post-cancer.

As a colon cancer survivor, Burk has achieved outstanding accomplishments, while spending her free time volunteering at the Wind River Cancer Wellness Retreat Center, helping others living with cancer.