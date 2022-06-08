Summer camps are approaching

Multiple summer camp opportunities will be taking place through the Iredell-Statesville Schools. Each of the camps are free of charge, have limited enrollment and is on an first come, first served basis. Once registered, parents will be notified via email if registration is accepted.

Sponsored by the Iredell-Statesville Schools, Rockets Rovers & Robots Camp will be held for rising ninth graders from June 13-30, except on Fridays. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CATS, 350 Old Murdock Road, Troutman. During this three-week camp, students will launch rockets, program various robots and have a blast with hands-on STEM activities.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided; however, bus transportation is not available.

The registration link is https://forms/gle/WHdUag7rBWEBprFSA.

Sponsored by Career & Technical Education, the following Summer Career Accelerator Camps 2022 are available:

Culinary: Chopped Kitchen, set for June 13-16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will also be held at CATS. This camp, for rising sixth through eighth graders, will offer campers the chance to test their cooking abilities with highly competitive, team culinary challenges and provide them with great experience.

Register at https://forms.gle/52jFZTczsHFe4ZcR7.

Construction: You Nailed It! camp is planned for June 13-16 for rising eighth graders. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CATS during which time, campers can learn to use tools and read blueprints and make a handcrafted project to display at home.

Register at https://forms.gle/UNM3Zhufa4P32nCN7.

Career Roadtrip is planned for Aug. 1-4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CATS and is for rising ninth-12th graders. During this camp, participants can tour Iredell County businesses and discover local career opportunities. Each student must have an adult chaperone.

Register at https://forms.gle/Hj1CfwW4oqKUkwkL8.